USDB Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. USDB has a total market cap of $388.20 million and approximately $189.64 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDB has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 384,435,145 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 375,615,256.8767666. The last known price of USDB is 1.00905423 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $145,096,887.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars.

