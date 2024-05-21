V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Wedbush

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $15.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VFC. UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

Get V.F. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

V.F. Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

VFC stock remained flat at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532,798. V.F. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of V.F. by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.