Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Lessened by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after acquiring an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.26. 562,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.21. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.87.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

