VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Boosted by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.5% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.24. 24,387,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,758,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.