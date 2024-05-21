Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Position Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after buying an additional 1,645,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after buying an additional 332,169 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,141,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $173.27. 66,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

