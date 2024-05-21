Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.74. The stock had a trading volume of 110,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,536. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

