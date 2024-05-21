Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,768,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $72,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,501,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

