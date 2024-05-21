Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 52-Week High at $353.08

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $353.08 and last traded at $352.96, with a volume of 273911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $352.48.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,539,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,231,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

