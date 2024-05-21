Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $352.48. The stock had a trading volume of 753,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $254.65 and a 1-year high of $353.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

