Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 352,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.01. 544,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,582. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

