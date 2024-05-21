Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Increased by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $120.90. 555,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,844. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.26.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

