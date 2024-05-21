Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Boosted by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,402,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,536,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,198,000 after purchasing an additional 244,046 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,875,000 after purchasing an additional 75,462 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,884,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

