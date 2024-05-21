Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) is Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 951,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,068. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.76. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

