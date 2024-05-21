Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,767 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.38% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $277,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 43,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.09. 14,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,012. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.99.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

