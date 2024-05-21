Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $234.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,611. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.