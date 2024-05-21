Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Holdings Cut by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 4.7% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 50,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 445,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 76,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,421,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,931,000 after purchasing an additional 166,104 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,349. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.