Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Holdings Decreased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.24. 920,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,386. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.22.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.