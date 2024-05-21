Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,842,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $142,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $77.11. 1,227,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,599. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $76.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2492 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

