Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,636 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.20. 609,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,699. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

