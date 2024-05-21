Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 261,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 83,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 402,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.78. 337,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,146. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.33.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

