Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,970,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.78. The company had a trading volume of 337,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,146. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.