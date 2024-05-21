Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $313.86

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $313.86 and last traded at $313.71, with a volume of 47179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

