Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $313.53. The stock had a trading volume of 116,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.71. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.49 and a 12-month high of $313.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

