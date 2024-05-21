Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.01. 2,089,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,249. The firm has a market cap of $394.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $263.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.