Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 169.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $57,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $162.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

