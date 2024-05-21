Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lessened by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $162.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,701. The company has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

