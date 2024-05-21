Verdad Advisers LP Buys New Stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in J.Jill by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in J.Jill by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.Jill news, Director Michael Rahamim sold 13,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $415,895.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,527.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J.Jill news, Director Michael Rahamim sold 13,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $415,895.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at $396,527.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jyothi Rao sold 1,800 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,190 shares of company stock worth $1,249,007 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.Jill Trading Up 0.2 %

JILL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. 22,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $32.96.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 194.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

