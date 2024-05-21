Verdad Advisers LP Has $820,000 Stock Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Verdad Advisers LP grew its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Mistras Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Verdad Advisers LP owned approximately 0.37% of Mistras Group worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 157.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 88,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mistras Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 341,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,878.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mistras Group Stock Up 3.4 %

MG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. 36,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,443. The company has a market cap of $272.23 million, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $9.85.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $184.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mistras Group

Mistras Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.