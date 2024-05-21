Verdad Advisers LP Increases Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Verdad Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA accounts for 2.5% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,228. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

