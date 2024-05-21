Verdad Advisers LP Invests $7.02 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,017,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 14.2% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 42,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.68. The company had a trading volume of 265,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,194. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average of $113.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $121.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

