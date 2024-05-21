Verdad Advisers LP Makes New Investment in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 34.8% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 16,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 295,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

