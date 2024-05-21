Verdad Advisers LP Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Verdad Advisers LP increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 1.9% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $209.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,970. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $217.77. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,706. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

