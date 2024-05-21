Verdad Advisers LP Sells 10,800 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Verdad Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,541. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

