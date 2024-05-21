Verdad Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Verdad Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 561,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,291 shares during the quarter. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Salem Media Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SALM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 4,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.02.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

