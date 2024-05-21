Verdad Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Verdad Advisers LP lessened its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Ryerson comprises about 3.9% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Verdad Advisers LP owned 0.16% of Ryerson worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ryerson by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter worth $234,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. 464,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,008. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

