Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 785,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $21,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $117,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Verint Systems by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,051,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,752,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $187,881.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,875.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,051,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,752,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,988 shares of company stock worth $4,873,715. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

