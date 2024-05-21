Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0705 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $20,821.61 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,425.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.25 or 0.00729778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00124773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00045346 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00196798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00098702 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,422,535 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

