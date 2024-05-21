Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694,750 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Vertiv worth $112,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $104.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,676,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock worth $312,577,246. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.