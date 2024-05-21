Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Receives $16.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 116,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,460,993.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,707,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,352,171.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 116,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,460,993.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,707,877 shares in the company, valued at $210,352,171.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $201,366.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,343.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 2,653,069 shares of company stock worth $26,361,402 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Stock Performance

VSTS stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Vestis has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vestis will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vestis

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

