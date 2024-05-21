Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 57.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

About Via Renewables

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Via Renewables stock. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Via Renewables, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIA Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Metis Global Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Via Renewables at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

