VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of VICI Properties worth $62,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,431,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,355,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,436,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $30.13. 846,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,169,114. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

