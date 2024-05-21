VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,238,000 after buying an additional 86,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,294,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,700,000 after buying an additional 84,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,130,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,884,000 after buying an additional 213,923 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 908,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,322. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Insider Activity

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

