Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Trimmed by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,883,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,081 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.17% of Vulcan Materials worth $654,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $282,528,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after acquiring an additional 539,570 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 68.9% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,195,000 after purchasing an additional 228,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,715,000 after purchasing an additional 194,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,227 shares of company stock worth $7,494,261. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Stephens lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.16. 152,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,660. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.