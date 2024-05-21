Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.91% from the company’s previous close.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Shares of WALD stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Waldencast has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 68.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 75.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

