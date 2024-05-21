Walken Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.70 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Walken has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $2.59 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,646,193 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

