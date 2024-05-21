Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at KeyCorp

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.01.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

