Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $75.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.01.

Walmart stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $517.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

