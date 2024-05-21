Wanchain Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $51.52 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00056855 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00011387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00019062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,977,508 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

