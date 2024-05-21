Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by STF Management LP

STF Management LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $4,694,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 263,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 508,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 212,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,916,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,620,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,491,236. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

