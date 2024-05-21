Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 26,504,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,668,197. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.